Dierks Bentley Drops First Taste Of New Music With ‘Gold’

Dierks Bentley has released a new song called “Gold.” It’s a taste of the new music featured on his upcoming 10th album due out sometime early next year.
Dierks said, “2020 was a chance for me to give my guitar and the road a little rest. It gave me the chance to spend a lot more time adventuring outdoors with family and friends, but also alone. It also gave me time to reset and rekindle my love of Country music and a lot of the types of songs and sounds that I fell in love with when I first got to Nashville. I think you’ll hear that in this first track, but it carries across the whole album.”
Dierks is out on his Beers On Me Tour with special guests Travis Denning and Ashley McBryde. Upcoming tour stops this week include Rogers, AR; Dallas, TX; and Wichita, KS.
