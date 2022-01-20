Dierks Bentley, Connie Smith Among Inductees Into the Music City Walk of Fame

Dierks Bentley is among this years’ inductees into Nashville’s Music City Walk of Fame. Other inductees include Connie Smith, Keb’ Mo’, and Bobby Bare. The induction ceremony will take place on April 5th at the Music City Walk of Fame Park at 2:00 pm CST. “We are proud to bring back a Music City Walk of Fame ceremony with such a distinguished and diverse group of inductees who span various genres and eras of music,” said Ed Hardy, a distinguished Music Row executive and chairman of Music City Inc. The Walk of Fame was created in 2006 and is located in Nashville on Demonbreun Street between 4th and 5th Avenues South. The Music City Walk of Fame is free and open to the public, except during special events. Have you ever visited the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville?