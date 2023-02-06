98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Die a Happy Fan? TR’s offering the chance to get up close and personal

February 6, 2023 4:00PM CST
Share
Die a Happy Fan? TR’s offering the chance to get up close and personal

ABC

Thomas Rhett‘s planning something pretty special for a group of lucky fans. 

One grand prize winner and three friends will get to see TR’s rehearsals for the Home Team Tour 23 in Nashville. It includes roundtrip airfare, two nights at a hotel and meals. The trip will take place in late April. You can find out more at HomeTeamSweeps.com

Five second-place winners will get two tickets to a show and some free merch. 

TR’s trek kicks off May 4 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Stores Get Us to Buy MORE than We Should
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Are You Too Old to Shovel Snow?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Hand Sanitizer in Car Frozen? Throw It Away - Here's Why

Recent Posts