Die a Happy Fan? TR’s offering the chance to get up close and personal

Thomas Rhett‘s planning something pretty special for a group of lucky fans.

One grand prize winner and three friends will get to see TR’s rehearsals for the Home Team Tour 23 in Nashville. It includes roundtrip airfare, two nights at a hotel and meals. The trip will take place in late April. You can find out more at HomeTeamSweeps.com.

Five second-place winners will get two tickets to a show and some free merch.

TR’s trek kicks off May 4 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

