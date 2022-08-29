98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Did You See Chase Rice Share his Vacation Pics from Wyoming?

August 29, 2022 11:00AM CDT
The former NASCAR pit crew member, University of North Carolina football star, and now country music star shared his love for Wyoming, in a recent social media post.

Rice shared pictures from his vacation, which included his fishing and hunting trips, time spent with family, and horseback riding.  He showed off a fish, which he had appeared to catch – and it was well over two feet long.  Chase flashed a big smile from a boat, with that one.

Other stars who have been to Wyoming this summer include Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, Miranda Lambert, and Will Ferrell.

Where is your favorite place to vacation?

