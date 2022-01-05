      Weather Alert

Did You Pick Up a ‘Pandemic Hobby’ – Then Get Hurt By It? You’re Not Alone…

Jan 5, 2022 @ 10:00am
Many people have taken up new hobbies during the pandemic, especially before vaccines were widely available. Many people baked bread, or made viral recipes, or even adopted a pet. But some of those hobbies lead to painful injuries. The Guardian did an analysis of hospital admissions in the UK between 2020 and 2021. They found 8,300 people were admitted after injuring themselves with hand tools, over 7,000 were bitten by dogs, and over 2,200 incurred burns from hot drinks, food, fats, or cooking oil. InsideHook notes this shouldn’t discourage you from picking up a new hobby, but you should make sure you know what you’re getting yourself into before starting.
  • An analysis of UK hospital admissions from between 2020 and 2021 shows lots of people seemingly got injured while engaging in pandemic hobbies, for example, over 2,200 incurred burns from hot drinks, foods, fats, or cooking oil
