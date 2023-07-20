98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Did Universal Deprive Picketers of Shade in Extreme Heat?

July 20, 2023 5:20AM CDT
Hollywood Boulevard, (Westend61)

Hollywood writers and actors have been accusing the studios of doing some underhanded things, but this is SERIOUSLY low. Universal supposedly had the trees pruned on the sidewalks outside its studios in L.A., which deprives people on the picket lines of much-needed shade with temperatures topping 90 degrees. What’s REALLY dastardly about it is that they may have DESTROYED those trees out of spite. Apparently, these types of trees should NOT be pruned in mid to late summer, because it can, quote, “induce an off-season growth spurt,” leaving them “vulnerable to freeze damage.”

Also, the trees were planted by the city, so Universal may not have had the right to mess with them.

