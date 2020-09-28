Dick Durbin Says Amy Barrett Will Get Rid Of Affordable Care Act
Senator Dick Durbin says Democrats cannot stop the outcome of this Supreme Court nomination. On MSNBC, the Illinois Democrat said the Senate is going to look carefully at Amy Coney Barrett and her background amid her appointment. Durbin says the rush to put Barrett on the Supreme Court comes from President Trump wanting a more conservative judge on the panel. The Senator says a week after the Presidential Election, the Supreme Court is looking into the Affordable Care Act. He says Republicans want Barrett on the court so she can vote against health care for all.