Diamond Rio Returns to Chicagoland for the Holidays
Straight from a stop, down south, in Marion, IL, DIAMOND RIO brings all their hits north, in time for Christmas!
If you love “One More Day,” or “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” get tickets for their one-night-only performance, Diamond Rio – Holiday & Hits, at the Egyptian Theatre, HERE. Or call: 815.758.1215
Let’s all “Love a Little Stronger”!
The 8:00 p.m. show, December 20th, combines country classics like “Beautiful Mess,” and “Meet in the Middle” with holiday favorites.