98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Design your award at the Country Music Hall of Fame

June 13, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Share
Jason Davis/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

You’re invited to design your very own award at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The event is inspired by the ongoing Chris Stapleton: Since 1978 exhibit, which showcases Chris’ numerous awards, including his Grammy nods and a Waffle House Tunie award for having the most-played song on Waffle House’s jukeboxes.

The program will take place Saturday, June 17, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Taylor Swift Education Center inside the Country Music Hall of Fame. 

For more information and to get tickets to the museum, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
3

Kellie Pickler Unable to Sleep in Home Where her Late Husband Committed Suicide
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Research Shows WCCQ Helps You Wake Up Happier Here's How.
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FLORA: If You Care for These, You're a Better & More Attractive Partner

Recent Posts