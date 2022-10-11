98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Deputy Sentenced to Supervision and Fine After Incident at Child’s School

October 11, 2022
A Will County judge has sentenced a Will County Sheriff’s Deputy to one-year court supervision and a $750 fine after being convicted of disorderly conduct following an incident at his child’s school.

Ed Goewey was found guilty of disorderly conduct following a December 3rd, 2021 incident. The off-duty sheriff arrived at his daughter’s school following a threat of violence by another student. That student was still in a classroom and was not removed. Staff from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mokena testified they felt threatened by his presence at the school.

The jury trial lasted two days.

