Deputies Looking For Suspect In Beating Death Of New Lenox Business Owner
Will County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a suspect accused of beating a business owner to death earlier this month in New Lenox Township. Authorities say the man attacked Wayne Deutsch, the owner of Shades of Darkness Window Tinting. The suspect came into the store on June 12th to ask for a refund on a previous tinting job. The pair exchanged words, and the man left the store only to come back moments later and start a physical altercation with Deutsch. The victim died in the hospital, and his death was ruled a homicide.