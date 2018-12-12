Denny’s Offering Christmas Dinner

Denny’s has announced that all their locations will be open on Christmas Day. According to the press release, their restaurants will be open 24 hours on Christmas Day to “give guests a convenient dining option to take the stress out of this busy day.” If dining in isn’t your thing, Denny’s will have their Turkey and Dressing Dinner Pack and other holiday meal packs available for takeout or delivery.

A few years ago we headed to Kansas City where my son Jordan was stationed in the Air Force. We didn’t want him to spend Thanksgiving by himself so we drove to see him and had our Thanksgiving meal at Denny’s. We thought it was really great they offered this for those that were alone or those in the military and their families that could not get in the kitchen for the big holidays.

We should also mention that for anyone that is alone or struggling this Christmas, Double Yolk Restaurant is opening it’s doors on December 25th to provide a traditional Christmas meal of ham and all the trimmings at no cost to individuals and families struggling with hunger. Space is limited as you must RSVP by December 15th by calling 630-851-3466 between 8am-2pm Monday through Friday. VOLUNTEERS ARE ALSO NEEDED TO HELP.