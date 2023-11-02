98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Denmark Restaurant Lets You Build Meal with Legos

November 2, 2023 11:14AM CDT
Share
Denmark Restaurant Lets You Build Meal with Legos
Lego Mo figure Hancock antenna – Maura Myles Image
Denmark Restaurant Lets You Build Meal with Legos

You can build your meal out of Legos at MINI CHEF in Denmark.  The Scandinavian nation is the home of the headquarters of (still-family-owned) The Lego Group.

Don’t worry:  You won’t be eating the blocks.  Customers are given a bag of Legos and an assembly menu.  They can see which pieces align with which foods.

Using a rectangular, four-socketed blue piece will give you Loco organic pasta.  Choosing a cube-shaped single-socketed red piece shows your order for Paprika fried chicken.

Once you have “created” your meal with Legos, insert your order into a table-side computer and pick up your very real meal from robot servers.

(Bite into a little block of more, here:  Food Beast)

AlphaMedia Kid News – Maura Myles / Scott Childers image
More about:
#FoodBeast
#KidNews
#LegoHQ
#MiniChef
#OnlyinDenmark
#TheLegoGroup

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FABULOUS: Woman Reveals Brilliant Online Dating Strategy... 'Ugly'

Recent Posts