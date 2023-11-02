Denmark Restaurant Lets You Build Meal with Legos

You can build your meal out of Legos at MINI CHEF in Denmark. The Scandinavian nation is the home of the headquarters of (still-family-owned) The Lego Group.

Don’t worry: You won’t be eating the blocks. Customers are given a bag of Legos and an assembly menu. They can see which pieces align with which foods.

Using a rectangular, four-socketed blue piece will give you Loco organic pasta. Choosing a cube-shaped single-socketed red piece shows your order for Paprika fried chicken.

Once you have “created” your meal with Legos, insert your order into a table-side computer and pick up your very real meal from robot servers.

(Bite into a little block of more, here: Food Beast)