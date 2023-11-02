Denmark Restaurant Lets You Build Meal with Legos
November 2, 2023 11:14AM CDT
You can build your meal out of Legos at MINI CHEF in Denmark. The Scandinavian nation is the home of the headquarters of (still-family-owned) The Lego Group.
Don’t worry: You won’t be eating the blocks. Customers are given a bag of Legos and an assembly menu. They can see which pieces align with which foods.
Using a rectangular, four-socketed blue piece will give you Loco organic pasta. Choosing a cube-shaped single-socketed red piece shows your order for Paprika fried chicken.
Once you have “created” your meal with Legos, insert your order into a table-side computer and pick up your very real meal from robot servers.
