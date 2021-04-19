Demonstrations Planned for Joliet Until Derek Chauvin Verdict is Announced
Several groups are planning daily demonstrations in the city of Joliet in the lead up to the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. The protests, which are being sponsored by Speak Up and Working Families Joliet, will be held every weekday at the corner of Larkin Ave. and Jefferson St. until the verdict is read. The daily events will last from 4:30pm to 6:30pm.
The Joliet Police Department has issued a statement saying they are “monitoring events and will continue to collaborate with law enforcement and municipal partners in preparation and monitoring of any potential concerns for civil unrest.”