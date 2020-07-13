Demolition Of Lone Star Restaurant For Chick-fil-A
The demolition of the Lone Star restaurant begins this week. It’s expected to take about 2 weeks to demolish the site and have it prepped for the new Chick-fil-A.
The new fast-food restaurant is expected to open in early December of this year.
The Chick-fil-A located at 2705 Plainfield Road will not have a playground for kids as a majority of Chick-fil-A restaurants. But there will be the double drive-thru with two lanes for outside ordering and an escape lane.
WJOL has learned that the fast-food chain will not use all of the property they purchased. Once the restaurant is opened the west side of the fast food chain will be used for additional retail space.