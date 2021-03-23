      Weather Alert

Democrat Caucus Hosts Redistricting Hearing

Mar 23, 2021 @ 11:50am

The Illinois Senate Democratic Caucus is gathering feedback from the public on redistricting. Last night, the group hosted the first of several planned meetings with community members at the Peoria Civic Center. State Senator David Koehler says the intention is to make sure everyone throughout Illinois is properly represented so their voices can be heard. Redistricting is considered once every ten years. Any changes made to district boundaries now will remain in place the next ten years starting with the upcoming 2022 elections.

