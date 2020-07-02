Demi Lovato to open up about overdose in new YouTube documentary
Rich Fury/Getty Images for Teen VogueDemi Lovato is finally ready to talk about her 2018 overdose, but only on her own terms.
According to The Sun, the 27-year-old pop star secured a hefty payday for a new four-part documentary where she will exclusively reveal the details surrounding her traumatic drug relapse and subsequent stint in rehab.
An insider close to the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shared, “Demi’s experience in 2018 was horrific and will continue to affect her for years to come, so she hasn’t felt able to speak about it properly yet.”
“But she has written much of her upcoming album about the situation and wants to address exactly what happened to her in the hope she can prevent anyone else suffering a similar experience,” the source continued. “She has been nervous about speaking about what happened because she doesn’t want anything to be misconstrued, so decided her own series would be the best way as she will have the power to control exactly what is spoken about.”
“Much of it has already been done and the plan is for it to be released this summer,” they added.
The news comes as Demi mourns the loss of her grandfather. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, she shared the heartbreaking news with her over 86 million followers.
“Woke up to the news that my Grandpa Perry passed away early this morning,” she captioned a series of photos. “He’s been sick for a couple years now so although I’m relieved he is out of pain, it still hurts to think our family won’t get to say goodbye with a proper funeral for a while.”
“This man loved God FIERCELY and was one of the best preacher’s I’ve ever had the honor in witnessing spread the word of God,” she continued. “Rest easy.”
By Danielle Long
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.