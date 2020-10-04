Demi Lovato, Sia, BTS and More Added to Billboard Music Awards Performances

The Billboard Music Awards are STACKING the lineup for the upcoming award show on October 14th hosted by Kelly Clarkson. Here are the latest artists set to perform!
With her world premiere performance of new music, @ddlovato is returning to the #BBMAs! Join us October 14th at 8/7c on NBC. pic.twitter.com/3U4HKUQpCQ
— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) October 1, 2020
.@Sia will be performing her latest single, "Courage to Change" at the #BBMAs! Don't miss it, October 14th at 8/7c on NBC.
