Demi Lovato sells Hollywood Hills mansion; Liam Payne looks to unload Calabasas estate

Jun 15, 2020 @ 2:38pm

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty ImagesDemi Lovato and Liam Payne are making real estate moves.

According to the Variety, Demi recently unloaded her Hollywood Hills mansion for $8.25 million. The home, where she suffered a near fatal overdose in 2018, had been on the market since September of that year.

The villa boasts more than 5,500 square feet across three floors, with four bedrooms and a total of seven baths.

Liam, meanwhile, is selling his Calabasas home for $10.75 million. The Los Angeles Times reports he dropped the price after finding no takers last year when he initially listed it at $11.2 million.

Liam bought the nearly five-acre estate five years ago, which features a 9,659-square-foot main house, two guesthouses, a tea house, and a mosaic-tiled swimming pool.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

