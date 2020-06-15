Demi Lovato sells Hollywood Hills mansion; Liam Payne looks to unload Calabasas estate
Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty ImagesDemi Lovato and Liam Payne are making real estate moves.
According to the Variety, Demi recently unloaded her Hollywood Hills mansion for $8.25 million. The home, where she suffered a near fatal overdose in 2018, had been on the market since September of that year.
The villa boasts more than 5,500 square feet across three floors, with four bedrooms and a total of seven baths.
Liam, meanwhile, is selling his Calabasas home for $10.75 million. The Los Angeles Times reports he dropped the price after finding no takers last year when he initially listed it at $11.2 million.
Liam bought the nearly five-acre estate five years ago, which features a 9,659-square-foot main house, two guesthouses, a tea house, and a mosaic-tiled swimming pool.
By Andrea Tuccillo
