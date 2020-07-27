Delta Turns Flight Around – after Passengers Refuse to Wear Masks
Remember when your dad would threaten to “turn the car around,” if you didn’t behave?
That’s what Delta Airlines did, last week, after two passengers each refused to wear a facemask. Nationwide, corporations attempt to keep serving customers, while preserving the safety of each – and limiting future liability.
According to reports, the Atlanta-bound flight turned around in mid-air after two passengers were “non-compliant with crew instructions.” After landing in Detroit, the flight took off again. It arrived safely at its destination, after a delay.
Virtually every airline now requires all passengers to wear facemasks on board. Delta requires a ‘virtual medical evaluation‘ for any passenger who claims to have a health condition which prevents wearing a mask.