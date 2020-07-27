      Weather Alert

Delta Turns Flight Around – after Passengers Refuse to Wear Masks

Jul 27, 2020 @ 11:11am

Remember when your dad would threaten to “turn the car around,” if you didn’t behave?

That’s what Delta Airlines did, last week, after two passengers each refused to wear a facemask.  Nationwide, corporations attempt to keep serving customers, while preserving the safety of each – and limiting future liability.

According to reports, the Atlanta-bound flight turned around in mid-air after two passengers were “non-compliant with crew instructions.”  After landing in Detroit, the flight took off again.  It arrived safely at its destination, after a delay.

Virtually every airline now requires all passengers to wear facemasks on board.  Delta requires a ‘virtual medical evaluation‘ for any passenger who claims to have a health condition which prevents wearing a mask.

