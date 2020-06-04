Delta To Block Middle Seats Through September
Delta Airlines will continue the push for physical distancing, onboard its planes.
Delta announces that middle seats will continue to be blocked, through September, so that passengers are spaced farther apart.
When you book a ticket to fly on Delta, all middle seats are shaded as unavailable.
On some of its regional aircraft, which seats two-and-two (a total of four seats, across, with the aisle in the center), the aisle seats will continue to be blocked as a COVID-19 prevention tool.