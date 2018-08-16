Delta Airlines Is Looking for a Few Good Flight Attendants

(AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Delta Airlines will be hiring 1,000 new flight attendants in 2019.
The competition for this job is pretty fierce. Last year, Delta got 270,000 applications for 1,700 flight attendant positions.
Is this the job for you? You have to be 21 years or older, a high school diploma or GED and you can’t have any tattoos or piercing that would show outside of the uniform.  Here’s how to apply.

