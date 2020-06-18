Deftones prepping ‘White Pony’ 20th anniversary reissue including ‘Black Stallion’ remix album
Credit: James Minchin IIIDeftones‘ beloved 2000 album White Pony officially turns 20 this Saturday, and the band is planning a special reissue to celebrate.
During a virtual press conference on Wednesday, frontman Chino Moreno revealed that the forthcoming reissue, due out later this year, will be accompanied by a special remix album, titled Black Stallion.
“We have different remixers on it…some that actually inspired some of the writing of the record itself, the original album itself,” Moreno explained. “So it’s kind of come full circle.”
White Pony, the third Deftones album, was released June 20, 2000. It’s been certified platinum and spawned the singles “Change (In the House of Flies)” and “Digital Bath.”
Meanwhile, a new Deftones album, the follow-up to 2016’s Gore, is due out in the fall.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.