Deftones postpones summer US tour to 2021
ABC/Randy HolmesIt sure has been a day for tour postponement and cancellation news, and Deftones is the latest band to be affected.
Chino Moreno and company have announced that their upcoming U.S. summer tour, featuring support from Gojira and Poppy, will be postponed to 2021. The outing was scheduled to launch July 27 in Portland, Oregon.
“Due to the current regulations, and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we must reschedule our North American summer tour dates,” Deftones says in a statement.
Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the newly scheduled shows, the exact dates for which have yet to be announced. Refunds will also be available for ticket-holders.
For more info, visit Deftones.com.
In addition to the Deftones tour, Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy announced Tuesday that their joint Hella Mega stadium tour would be postponed to 2021. Additionally, Breaking Benjamin‘s run with Bush, Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks, as well as Incubus‘ outing with 311 and Badflower, were also canceled today.
