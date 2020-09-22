Deftones launching “Adopt-a-Dot” charity campaign
Credit: Tamar LevineDeftones has launched a new charity campaign in connection with the cover art for the band’s upcoming album, Ohms.
Titled “Adopt-a-Dot,” the initiative allows you to “adopt” one of the 12,995 pixelated dots that make up the Ohms cover, which was created by artist and photographer Frank Maddocks.
One dot costs $20, and the money will be donated to two organizations: the UC Davis Children’s Hospital, and Live Nation’s Crew Nation charity in support of music industry crew members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you adopt a dot, you’ll also have an opportunity to upload a picture of yourself, which will be used for the “Ohms Adopt-a-Dot digital experience.”
For more info, visit Deftones.com/Adopt.
Ohms, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Gore, is due out this Friday, September 25.
By Josh Johnson
