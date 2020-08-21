Deftones confirms ‘Ohms’ album details; listen to title track now
Credit: Frank MaddocksAfter details of the new Deftones album leaked Thursday via an Apple Music listing, the band has officially announced its title and release date.
The follow-up to 2016’s Gore is indeed titled Ohms, and will arrive on September 25. You can download the title track now via digital outlets. It’s accompanying video is streaming now on YouTube.
Ohms reunites Deftones with producer Terry Date, who last worked with the band on their beloved 2000 album, White Pony. A 20th anniversary White Pony, accompanied by a remix disc called Black Stallion, is expected to arrive later this year.
Deftones had planned to tour the U.S. this summer ahead of Ohms‘ arrival, but the outing was postponed due to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Josh Johnson
