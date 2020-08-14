Deftones black out their social media profile pictures — is album announcement coming?
Credit: Frank MaddocksDeftones‘ social media activity has fans speculating that a new album announcement may be coming soon.
On Friday, the band updated the profile and header pictures on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with simply a black box. A post on Facebook directs you to a newly scrubbed Deftones.com website, which consists solely of a link to sign up for the Deftones’ email list.
To add more fuel to the fire, the URL for the Deftones website homepage reads Deftones.com/0925, which might possibly refer to September 25. Given that the date in question is a Friday — the day for new music releases — fans are hoping that September 25 might be the street date for the next Deftones record.
Deftones has been working on a new album, the follow-up to 2016’s Gore, for quite some time now. In an interview with Download TV in June, drummer Abe Cunningham did say that the record was on track for a September release.
In addition to the upcoming record, Deftones is also working on a 20th anniversary White Pony reissue, which will include an accompanying remix disc called Black Stallion.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.