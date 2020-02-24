Defiant Children Are More Likely To Be… Rich And Successful? Yep.
Little boy standing on the couch fighting with laundry while his sister protecting herself with laundry basket
According to a new study, defiant children are more likely to be rich and successful.
Researchers followed children, from the age of 12 to 52. They looked at factors such as family circumstances and status, intelligence, and their performance and behavior at school.
The results reveal that for the same 745 children who participated at 12, by age 52 the ones who were rebellious, had a strong personality and willingness to not conform and push the boundaries, found greater success as adults – with higher average incomes.
However, the study does not reveal “the happiness factor.” Other kids may be more wealthy in this regard. Nice kids may not really “finish last.”