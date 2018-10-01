Defense Smothers Again, Mitch Sets Bears Passing Record in win over Tampa Bay

Bears fans may have finally got a taste of the New & Improved Chicago Bears offense with Mitchell Trubisky setting a new Chicago Bears record with 5 TD passes in the first half of the Bears 48-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He ended up with another to start the second half, 6 for the game— one shy of the NFL record. He finished one TD pass short of the franchise mark set by Sid Luckman against the New York Giants in 1943. Luckman is tied with seven others in NFL history to throw seven TD passes in a game. Trubisky compled 19 of 26 passes for 354 yards. The Bears remain in first place in the NFC North with a 3-1 record with a bye week coming up. The Bears defense was smothering again pestering Ryan Fitzpatrick before Jameis Winston took over to start the second half.

The Bears are off this weekend, but the next 4 games I can see the Bears easily going 3-1. The Play in Miami on October 14th, Host the perinnial Super Bowl New England Patriots on 10/21, host the Jets on 10/28, and then head to Buffalo on 11/4. Is this a taste of the future? It’s probably going to be hard for Mitch to duplicate that performance but with the way the defense is playing….Bears fans have to be excited!