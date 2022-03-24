Defendants In ComEd Bribery Case Seek Bench Trial

A longtime confidant of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and three others charged in the ongoing ComEd bribery case are requesting a bench trial. The defense for retired lobbyist Michael McClain, ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd executive John Hooker, and consultant Jay Doherty made the request yesterday during a status hearing. All four were indicted in 2020 on charges accusing them of conspiring to provide Madigan associates with jobs and contracts with ComEd in exchange for favorable action in Springfield. A trial date is scheduled for September 12th. Madigan was indicted earlier this month on separate federal racketeering and bribery charges.