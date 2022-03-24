      Weather Alert

Defendants In ComEd Bribery Case Seek Bench Trial

Mar 24, 2022 @ 11:00am

A longtime confidant of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and three others charged in the ongoing ComEd bribery case are requesting a bench trial.  The defense for retired lobbyist Michael McClain, ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd executive John Hooker, and consultant Jay Doherty made the request yesterday during a status hearing.  All four were indicted in 2020 on charges accusing them of conspiring to provide Madigan associates with jobs and contracts with ComEd in exchange for favorable action in Springfield.  A trial date is scheduled for September 12th.  Madigan was indicted earlier this month on separate federal racketeering and bribery charges. 

Popular Posts
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
Win 5 Free Drinks from Brewed Awakenings!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is a Camera Spying on You? Here's How to Tell.
Brett Young Talks Basketball!
Work from Home? You ‘Are More Likely to Be Spied Upon' by your Boss
Connect With Us Listen To Us On