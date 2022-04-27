      Weather Alert

Defendants In ComEd Bribery Case Getting Jury Trial

Apr 27, 2022 @ 12:01pm

A jury trial is scheduled for a longtime confidant of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and three others charged in the ongoing ComEd bribery case.  Federal prosecutors rejected having a bench trial for retired lobbyist Michael McClain, ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd executive John Hooker, and consultant Jay Doherty.  All four were indicted in 2020 on charges accusing them of conspiring to provide Madigan associates with jobs and contracts with ComEd in exchange for favorable action in Springfield.  A trial date is set for September.

