98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Def Leppard’s Drummer Violently Assaulted by Unprovoked Attacker

March 16, 2023 1:10PM CDT
Share
Def Leppard’s Drummer Violently Assaulted by Unprovoked Attacker
Man receives medical care EKG – Alpha stock

Def Leppard‘s drummer, Rick Allen, was assaulted by a young man in an unprovoked attack in Florida.

The incident happened at a hotel in South Florida.  A 19-year-old came from behind Allen to attack him by surprise. Max Hartley struck Allen so hard that Allen fell to the floor, and hit his head.

When a witness saw what happened, she rushed to Rick’s aid, only to be assaulted by Hartley as well.

Hartley was arrested and charged with elder abuse, battery, and criminal mischief.

Rick Allen’s camp has not addressed this horrible incident as of yet.

More about:
#DefLeppard
#RickAllen

Popular Posts

1

SLEEP SMARTER NOT HARDER: What Really Is the BEST Sleep Position? This.
2

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Trapped in Your Car in a Snowstorm? Do THIS.
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Five Ways to Adjust to Daylight Saving Time
5

Does One Bad Night of Sleep Ruin Your Whole Week?

Recent Posts