Def Leppard’s Drummer Violently Assaulted by Unprovoked Attacker

Def Leppard‘s drummer, Rick Allen, was assaulted by a young man in an unprovoked attack in Florida.

The incident happened at a hotel in South Florida. A 19-year-old came from behind Allen to attack him by surprise. Max Hartley struck Allen so hard that Allen fell to the floor, and hit his head.

When a witness saw what happened, she rushed to Rick’s aid, only to be assaulted by Hartley as well.

Hartley was arrested and charged with elder abuse, battery, and criminal mischief.

Rick Allen’s camp has not addressed this horrible incident as of yet.