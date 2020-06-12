Def Leppard releases limited-edition merchandise to benefit crew during COVID-19
Credit: Kevin NixonFollowing Def Leppard‘s announcement that they were postponing their North American summer tour until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band has added a new line of merchandise to benefit their crew, who are currently out of work.
“During the past few months we’ve been going through the Def Leppard vaults…and came across these vintage crew shirts!” the band writes on its official Instagram page.
“So we decided to create a limited edition merch line inspired by these authentic touring/local crew shirt designs to support our crew — without whom our shows wouldn’t happen,” the post continued.
Net proceeds from the sale of the merchandise will directly benefit the the band’s crew.
You can check out the entire line and make a purchase on the band’s official website.
Def Leppard’s summer trek, dubbed The Stadium Tour, also featuring with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, had been scheduled to kick off June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida, and run through September 5 with a show near Los Angeles.
The tour will be Mötley Crüe’s first live outing since playing what was then called the band’s “final” show on New Year’s Eve 2015.
By George Constantino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.