Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison & Joan Jett “currently weighing all options” regarding summer tour
Live NationDef Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Poison have shared an update regarding their upcoming summer Stadium Tour with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.
In a statement posted on the official websites of Def Leppard, the Crüe and Poison, all four bands jointly write that they are “currently weighing all options,” and are “awaiting further direction from the powers that be.”
The statement reads, “Our priority during this unprecedented time is to make sure that we are being as thoughtful and responsible as possible in the decisions we are making regarding The Stadium Tour and that we are putting the fans’ health, well being and safety first and foremost.”
An official announcement about the status of the tour, which is scheduled to begin June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida, is expected to be made by June 1.
“In the meantime, stay safe and healthy,” the bands write. “We can’t wait to see you all again.”
If and when it does happen, the tour will mark Mötley Crüe’s official return to the stage after playing their “final” show on New Year’s Eve 2015. Since then, the band members have torn up their “cessation of touring” agreement, which they signed to legally prevent them from sharing the stage together again.
