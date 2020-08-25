“Deep Reverence”: Big Sean drops a posthumous collaboration with Nipsey Hussle

Def Jam RecordingsBig Sean has dropped off his new single, “Deep Reverence,” featuring the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.
Producer Hit-Boy brought us another banger featuring the two emcees reflecting on the struggles they’ve faced on the road to success.
Nipsey opens the track, offering the blueprint to becoming a street legend on his verse — that’s just what he did in real life before he was fatally shot and killed outside of his Marathon clothing store last year.
Meanwhile, Big Sean decided to open up about the personal struggles and hardships he’s faced, especially since Nipsey’s unfortunate death, which led him to seek guidance from another California music and street legend: Kendrick Lamar.
“After what happened to Nipsey, I reached out to Kendrick/ It wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with/ Lack of communication and wrong information/ From people fueled by their ego, it’s like mixin’ flames with diesel,” he raps.
Also on the track, Sean seems to reveal that his longtime girlfriend, Jhené Aiko, suffered a miscarriage. Though he doesn’t mention her by name, many believe he’s referring to her since the two have been dating on and off since their 2016 collaborative album, Twenty88.
“Deep Reverence” will appear on Big Sean’s upcoming album, Detroit 2, which arrives Sept. 4.
By Rachel George
