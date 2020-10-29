Dee Snider teaming up with Lzzy Hale for new version of “The Magic of Christmas Day”
BFD/The OrchardDee Snider is teaming up with Lzzy Hale of the popular modern metal band Halestorm to record a new version of the Twisted Sister frontman’s holiday song, “The Magic of Christmas Day.”
For those who are unaware, “The Magic of Christmas Day” has a unique backstory. Snider originally wrote the song years ago as a Christmas gift for his wife, Suzette, but had no plans to release it. Through various music-industry machinations, the song eventually found its way to the one and only Celine Dion, who recorded it for her 1998 album These Are Special Times, which went on to be one of the best-selling holiday records of all time.
Over two decades later, Snider is now releasing his own version of “The Magic of Christmas Day” as a duet with Hale.
“When it was recently suggested that I should finally record this song myself, I knew I needed to bring in a young powerhouse vocalist to not only duet with me, but light a Yuletide fire under my a**!” Snider says in a statement. “I only knew of one rock vocalist who could deliver on all those fronts, and she did in spades: the incredible Lzzy Hale of Halestorm!”
Adds Hale, “If you’re ever in your life gonna go full on, all gas, no brakes ‘Christmas Cheer,’ you do it Dee Snider-style. I was so honored to get the call from Dee on his holiday classic ‘The Magic of Christmas Day.’”
Snider and Hale’s rendition of “The Magic of Christmas Day” will be released on November 13.
By Josh Johnson
