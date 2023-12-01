Deck the halls with Cody Johnson

98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

It’s time to get in the festive spirit with Cody Johnson.

CMT has announced a new holiday special, A Cody Johnson Christmas. Named after Cody’s 2021 album, the event will feature the Texas native and his family delivering yuletide tunes for viewers.

Cody’s 10-track A Cody Johnson Christmas arrived in November 2021, and features a cover of Willie Nelson‘s “Pretty Paper” and Merle Haggard‘s “If We Make It Through December.” 

A Cody Johnson Christmas airs Wednesday, December 13, at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.

