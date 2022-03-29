Deceased Man Found In Homer Glen Pond

Will County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Pheasant Hollow Subdivision at 12448 W. 143rd Street in Homer Glen regarding a deceased man being found in a retention pond on Sunday, March 27th. Upon arrival deputies spoke with an adult male who stated that while fishing on the southeast side of the pond he observed what appeared to be a dead person under the water about 10 feet from shore. Homer Glen Northwest Fire personnel arrived on scene and removed the body from the water. The Will County Coroner’s Office arrived on scene and pronounced the time of death at 7:10pm., Sunday.
Deputies were able to identify the 41 year-old man by retrieving his driver’s license from the victim’s front pocket. Crime Scene investigators searched the pond area for any suspicious evidence but met with negative results. A Sheriff’s deputy on the scene notified others on the scene that he had taken a missing person’s report on Friday, March 25, 2022 from the
victim’s mother and that the name and description of the victim matched the mothers’ description.
At the time of the missing person’s report, the victim’s mother had stated that her 41 year-old son had left their Orland Park residence, on foot, on Wednesday, March 23, around 2:35pm. She stated that prior to contacting police she had called area hospitals and had visited establishments that she believed her son might have visited but she was unsuccessful in her attempts.
She became concerned and called police to file the report.
On Monday, the Will County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy and identified the deceased as 41-year old Robert J. Gory, Jr., of Homer Glen, IL. The preliminary cause of death is drowning. Preliminary reports indicate there were no signs of trauma. Cause of death are pending completion of reports and toxicology.