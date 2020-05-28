      Weather Alert

Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard shares new solo song, “Proxima B”

May 28, 2020 @ 3:00pm

Barsuk/Bedside RecordingsDeath Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard has released a new solo song, “Proxima B.”

Starting on Friday, the fresh tune will be available on a cassette tape, as well as on a seven-inch vinyl single, along with a cover of the Minor Threat song “Filler.” You can also download both tracks now via digital outlets.

“Proxima B” follows Gibbard’s previously released solo song “Life in Quarantine,” which he released in March. He’s also been performing weekly livestreams amid the pandemic.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

