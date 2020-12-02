Death Cab for Cutie cover R.E.M., TLC & more to support voters' rights organization

Zack BolotinDeath Cab for Cutie will support fair and free elections on Friday with the release of The Georgia E.P., a five-track project featuring covers of songs by famous artists from the Peachtree State.
The EP will be available for download for just 24 hours, starting at 12:01 PT, with the net proceeds going to Fair Fight Action, Stacey Abrams’ voters’ rights organization that promotes fair elections nationwide by combating voter suppression and providing voter education and election reform.
Death Cab for Cutie recorded the EP in just four days in their home studios. In a statement, they say, “In a year where so much of what we love to do has been put on pause, it felt so good to be making music together again.”
The Georgia E.P.‘s track list includes covers of TLC’s “Waterfalls,” R.E.M.’s “Fall On Me,” “Metal Heart” by Cat Power, “Flirted with You All My Life” by Vic Chesnutt, and “The King of Carrot Flowers, Pt. 1” by Neutral Milk Hotel.
In related news, Death Cab’s Ben Gibbard will perform at Rock the Runoff, a virtual concert designed to raise money to mobilize voters for the upcoming runoff Senate elections in Georgia. Hosted by Abrams, the bill also includes R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, Indigo Girls, Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Common, Ludacris and more.
