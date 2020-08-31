Death Cab for Cutie announces 15th anniversary ‘Plans’ video album
Credit: Eliot Lee HazelDeath Cab for Cutie has announced a special livestream to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the band’s 2005 album, Plans.
This Saturday, September 5, Death Cab will air Directions: The Plans Video Album, consisting of a different short film by a different director for each of the 11 songs on the record. It’ll premiere at 5 p.m. ET via the band’s YouTube channel.
Plans was Death Cab’s breakout record, spawning the singles “Soul Meets Body,” “Crooked Teeth” and “I Will Follow You into the Dark.” To date, it’s the band’s only release to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.
In other news, Death Cab has launched We Have The Facts and We’re Voting 2020, a voting rights campaign in support of the organizations Fair Fight Action and Future Now.
If you visit WeHavetheFacts2020.com, you can enter for a chance to win a private online acoustic Death Cab performance, among other prizes. The more you donate, the more times you’ll be entered in the contest.
By Josh Johnson
