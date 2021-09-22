      Weather Alert

DEANA CARTER TAPS ASHLEY MCBRYDE, VINCE GILL FOR 25TH ANNIVERSARY ALBUM

Sep 22, 2021 @ 7:30am
Deana Carter will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her 5x platinum debut album, Did I Shave My Legs for This?, with the release of Did I Shave My Legs For This? 25th Anniversary Edition on November 5th.  The project includes two new tracks, with Deana performing and producing 2021 versions of the hit single “Strawberry Wine,” featuring  Lauren Alaina, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Kylie Morgan and Vince Gill on guitar, as well as the title track, featuring Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Ashley McBryde, and Vince Gill.

The 25th anniversary editions of the album have been remastered from the original recordings and will be released on CD with two bonus tracks, as well as a Digital Deluxe with an additional 10 songs, seven of which will be available digitally for the first time.

Deana said, “I am beyond blown away to see the generational connection between my first single, ‘Strawberry Wine’ and all the fans, young and seasoned. Being a part of a song that has become an anthem for the ’90s and beyond is such a blessing and more than I could’ve ever dreamed of. The fans have been the catalyst for the success of ‘Strawberry Wine’ and the whole Shave album because of their connection to the truth and realness behind the songs.

Deana will perform on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Saturday, October 16th.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share These Surprising Features - Who Knew?
Kenny Chesney executive producing SEC Network's 'More Than a Voice!
SOS Offering Free Replacement Of Damaged, Worn License Plates
The Mexican Independence Day Parade is Tomorrow in Joliet
Blake Shelton will honor Tulsa police officer!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On