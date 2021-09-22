DEANA CARTER TAPS ASHLEY MCBRYDE, VINCE GILL FOR 25TH ANNIVERSARY ALBUM

The 25th anniversary editions of the album have been remastered from the original recordings and will be released on CD with two bonus tracks, as well as a Digital Deluxe with an additional 10 songs, seven of which will be available digitally for the first time.
Deana said, “I am beyond blown away to see the generational connection between my first single, ‘Strawberry Wine’ and all the fans, young and seasoned. Being a part of a song that has become an anthem for the ’90s and beyond is such a blessing and more than I could’ve ever dreamed of. The fans have been the catalyst for the success of ‘Strawberry Wine’ and the whole Shave album because of their connection to the truth and realness behind the songs.
Deana will perform on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Saturday, October 16th.