      Weather Alert

Deadline To Renew Expired Driver’s Licenses Pushed Back To 2021

Sep 23, 2020 @ 1:28pm

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is extending the deadline to renew expired driver’s licenses until early next year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The previous deadline of November 1st has been pushed back to February 1st, 2021. The extension also covers licenses with expiration dates in October, November, December, and January. Driver service facilities statewide were closed earlier this year during the ongoing pandemic, but several of them have reopened with social distancing measures in place.

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands