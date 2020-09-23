Deadline To Renew Expired Driver’s Licenses Pushed Back To 2021
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is extending the deadline to renew expired driver’s licenses until early next year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The previous deadline of November 1st has been pushed back to February 1st, 2021. The extension also covers licenses with expiration dates in October, November, December, and January. Driver service facilities statewide were closed earlier this year during the ongoing pandemic, but several of them have reopened with social distancing measures in place.