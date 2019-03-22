Daytime Emmy Award nominations announced

Days of Our Lives is leading this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards. The nominations were announced this past Wednesday for the 46th annual Daytime Emmys. Leading the pack is the long-running drama Days of Our Lives with 27 nominations. General Hospital and The Young and the Restless both scored 20 nominations, and the Bold and the Beautiful got 12. In the best morning show category, NBC’s Today show will face off against ABC’s Good Morning America, CBS This Morning and CBS Sunday Morning. Best game show nominees include Family Feud, Jeopardy!, Let’s Make a Deal, The Price Is Right and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Other nominees for Daytime Emmys include Dr. Oz, Rachel Ray, Ellen DeGeneres and The View. Judge Judy will receive a lifetime achievement award.