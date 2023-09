Summer is winding down and the days are getting shorter – but you’ve still got a full two months before the end of Daylight Savings Time.

This year, we won’t be setting the clocks back on Sunday, November 5th.

Recently, there’s been a push in both Congress and various state governments to make Daylight Savings Time permanent – though the efforts haven’t gotten far.

Would you want Daylight Savings Time to be permanent?