Daylight Saving Time Is Here! Get Ready To Spring Ahead Sunday!

A survey by Pemco Insurance reveals that 54% of people say it takes them at least two days to adjust to Daylight Saving Time. Other findings:
– 21% of people say it takes them three to five days to adjust to Daylight Saving Time
– 21% of people say it takes them a week to adjust to Daylight Saving Time.
– traffic accidents spike by 10% in the week following the switch to Daylight Saving Time
31% of people lack energy when Daylight Saving Time occurs.
– 13% of people get irritable when Daylight Saving Time occurs.