      Breaking News
Stolen BMWs Crash Along I-80 Near I-47 – State Police Investigate

Daylight Saving Time Is Here! Get Ready To Spring Ahead Sunday!

Mar 11, 2022 @ 4:05pm

A survey by Pemco Insurance reveals that 54% of people say it takes them at least two days to adjust to Daylight Saving Time. Other findings:

– 21% of people say it takes them three to five days to adjust to Daylight Saving Time

– 21% of people say it takes them a week to adjust to Daylight Saving Time.

– traffic accidents spike by 10% in the week following the switch to Daylight Saving Time

31% of people lack energy when Daylight Saving Time occurs.

– 13% of people get irritable when Daylight Saving Time occurs.

 

Popular Posts
Win 5 Free Drinks from Brewed Awakenings!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: When You're NOT at Work, Mute Those Work Emails While On Vacation
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
Zoom Snitch? New Meeting Attendance Tool Will Bust You
Lauren Alaina, Craig Morgan, Mike Singletary Premiere New CBS Reality Series
Connect With Us Listen To Us On