Daylight Saving Begins – Early Sunday Morning at 2 AM

March 9, 2024 12:45PM CST
Change the clocks before bedtime, tonight?

We “Spring ahead” to Daylight Saving Time, this Sunday at 2:00 am, and set the clocks ahead one hour.

Bad news:  We lose an hour of sleep.

Good news:  It stays light longer.

Every 6 months the debate rages, why do we do this?  It was designed to help farmers way back when…  But, is it outdated, now?

Do you think we should stop changing the clocks every six months?

Health ramifications?  More heart attacks occur when we set the clocks ahead.

Don’t forget:  Change batteries in smoke alarms!

