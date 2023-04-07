98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

‘Day Drinking’ Is Little Big Town’s Canned Wine

April 7, 2023 6:05PM CDT
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Little Big Town is venturing into the adult beverage market.

According to the band’s website, these drinks are “ideal to pair with friends, family, and good times.” The name of their wine comes from their hit song, “Day Drinking.”

There are 5 different flavors of the canned wine: Pontoon Punch, Black Cherry, Watermelon Rosé, Rosé Bubbles, and Southern Peach.

One 375 ml can is equal to two 6.3 oz glasses of wine, so be careful with this 12% drink.

The Black Cherry sounds like it might be good, I’m not much of a wine guy, but I know someone who is really looking forward to trying these. Will you be trying them?

