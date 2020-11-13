Davido taps Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lil Baby and more for his new album, 'A Better Time'

Prince Williams/FilmmagicNigerian popstar Davido brings the feel-good vibes with his new album, A Better Time.
To follow up 2019’s A Good Time, the Afrobeats star enlisted guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Tiwa Savage and more, including Slime & B duo Chris Brown and Young Thug on a track called “Shopping Spree.”
Davido also managed get a track with rap legend Nas and BET’s producer of the year, Hit-Boy, called “Birthday Cake.”
Earlier this week, Davido dropped a music video for “So Crazy,” a groovy track featuring Atlanta rapper Lil Baby. The video, which features both artists surrounded by dozens of women at a pool party, has reached over 1.6 million views on YouTube.
Davido is already calling his third studio album, A Better Time, a “[freaking] classic” on Instagram.
“I won’t keep you any longer. This year we’ve been through crazy times. Real crazy times,” Davido continued in another post. “And through it all, we’ve all had to look inwards to find our unique hopes of better times ahead. I found a few. In human form and creative form. I’m so glad I can finally share them with you. I present to you, A Better Time.”
By Rachel George
