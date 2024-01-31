David Draiman Shoots His Shot With Carrie Underwood

David Draiman continues to shoot his shot with various Nashville-based blonde starlets.

On Tuesday, the Disturbed frontman made a pitch for Carrie Underwood to join him on stage to perform “Don’t Tell Me” at the band’s upcoming show in Nashville.

He posted to X “What do you say? Carrie? Shall we rock?”

Last week, Draiman gushed about Taylor Swift during a show in Illinois, telling fans that she “still kicks a**”.

“Don’t Tell Me” is a duet with Heart singer Ann Wilson that appears on Disturbed’s 2022 album Divisive.

Do you think Carrie Underwood will respond? Which female singer will Draiman focus on next?