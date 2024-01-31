98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

David Draiman Shoots His Shot With Carrie Underwood

January 31, 2024 5:05PM CST
Share
David Draiman Shoots His Shot With Carrie Underwood
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

David Draiman continues to shoot his shot with various Nashville-based blonde starlets.

On Tuesday, the Disturbed frontman made a pitch for Carrie Underwood to join him on stage to perform “Don’t Tell Me” at the band’s upcoming show in Nashville.

He posted to X “What do you say? Carrie? Shall we rock?”

Last week, Draiman gushed about Taylor Swift during a show in Illinois, telling fans that she “still kicks a**”.

“Don’t Tell Me” is a duet with Heart singer Ann Wilson that appears on Disturbed’s 2022 album Divisive.

Do you think Carrie Underwood will respond? Which female singer will Draiman focus on next?

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
3

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Scenery and Images Make Us Crave THIS
4

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: An Egg a Day Keeps the Doctor Away?
5

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'

Recent Posts